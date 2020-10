KUALA LUMPUR: Reporters from the local and international media began gathering since 11 am by the main entrance of Istana Negara where the Malay Rulers are scheduled to attend a special meeting later today.

The police have taken the necessary measures to provide tight security at the entrance and are ensuring that the reporters observe the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.

The reporters are required to scan the MySejahtera QR Code and have their body temperature taken and are given a special sticker.

The police have set up barriers and traffic cones and are enforcing security control along the road leading to the main entrance of the palace.

The Malay Rulers have convened the special meeting to discuss the proposals which Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Abdulaziz, in Kuantan last Friday following a special Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya earlier in the day. — Bernama

— More to come