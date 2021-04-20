Reports on deaths of 1,684 p-hailing riders during MCO misinterpreted- MOT

PUTRAJAYA: Reports of 1,684 deaths involving p-hailing riders within nine months of the Movement Control Order (MCO) last year had been misinterpreted, the Transport Ministry (MOT) said today.

In a post on its Facebook page, the MOT said the numbers provided during the P-Hailing Safety Campaign programme held on April 9 did not specifically refer to two-thirds of the total 2,576 road deaths involving p-hailing riders.

P-hailing is defined as services involving the delivery of food, drinks and parcels using motorcycles.

The post also included Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong’s quotes during the campaign, in which he said: “Despite the implementation of the MCO, deaths (averaged) 12 a day, which is not a small number. In general, more than 60 per cent, or almost two-thirds involved motorcyclists.

“However, the ones who most used the roads during the MCO were those involved in essential services. Food delivery comes under essential services,” Wee had said.

The ministry said it took note of the viral messages on the numbers published by news portals and on social media and WhatsApp.

“The MOT hopes that news reports including screenshots related to the inaccurate figures will stop being disseminated to avoid public confusion,“ the ministry said. - Bernama