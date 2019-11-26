Reps claim absence during senator election not protest

MALACCA: The two PKR assemblymen who were not present during the election of a senator in the state assembly sitting yesterday said their absence was in no way a protest.

Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (Rembia) and Datuk Ginie Lim Siew Lin (Machap Jaya) explained their absence to reporters today outside the state assembly sitting.

Muhammad Jailani, who is State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman, claimed that the motion to elect Malacca PKR chief Datuk Halim Bachik as a senator was not discussed with them.

“We are not against it (the election). The accusation of sabotage or protest is not true,” he told reporters.

Lim, who is State Women, Welfare and Rural Development Committee chairman, said she had explained the matter to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari and apologised to all quarters over her action.

‘’I respect the State Assembly and the election. The PKR president (Anwar) had contacted me and we will meet soon,’’ she said.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Omar Jaafar had rejected the motion on the election of the senator after 13 assemblymen voted against, 12 voted for and three abstained.

Besides Lim and Muhamad Jailani, who were absent, G. Saminathan (DAP-Gadek) was also not present as he is facing a charge related to the LTTE terrorist group. - Bernama