PUTRAJAYA: The reshuffling and reassignment of government officials will not only involve the secretary-general position but will include civil service positions at all levels, said Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar (pix).

He said reshuffle of civil servants was a common practice in the public sector and this was aimed at achieving operational efficiencies and improving government service delivery.

“We do not want them to remain too long and be comfortable in a certain position as they should be encouraged to share their experiences and expertise with other ministries to help enhance efficiency,“ he told the media after the Putrajaya Car Free Day Programme here today.

Refuting claims that the reshuffle and reassignment were influenced by political factors he said the changes were made on a professional basis.

“This is a good exercise as it indicates an inclusive direction and the expertise gained in the former ministry could be shared in another ministry,“ he said.

Elaborating, he said the major reshuffle would see changes in secretary-general and director-general positions which would come into effect tomorrow.

The administrative reshuffle will involve 12 ministries where seven secretaries-general will be transferred and five will be promoted to the position.

Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim will be transferred to the Works Ministry and his position will be taken over by Education secretary-general Datuk Dr. Mohd. Abas Gazali.

Ismail brushed aside rumours that Alwi would continue to remain at the Home Ministry adding that the new posts had been decided and some of the secretaries-general were also due to retire in six months’ time. — Bernama