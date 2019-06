PETALING JAYA: Residents staying near the industrial areas in Sungai Petani have objected to the operations of plastic waste recycling factories including illegal recycling plants. The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) said the problem started more than a year ago.

Among the areas and housing estates affected by the pollution are Bandar Seri Astana, Taman Ria Jaya, Taman Petani Jaya, Taman Sejahtera, Taman Berangan, Taman Seri Wang, Taman Intan, Taman Nilam, Taman Seraya, Cinta Sayang Resort Homes, Resort Villas and Taman Keladi.

Representatives of the residents and CAP have sent a letter with 3,298 signatures of residents petitioning the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin to take immediate action to address the pollution problem.

The Sungai Petani Environmental Action Association had reported to the Department of Environment (DOE) and Sungai Petani Municipal Council (MPSPK), CAP acting president Mohideen Abdul Kader said today.

“The communities had also carried out peaceful protests but to date no effective action was taken by the relevant parties to curb the pollution,” he said in a statement.

“The air pollution not only causes discomfort among the population here. Many are suffering from respiratory problems, cough, breathing difficulties, eye irritation and skin itchiness.

“The situation is becoming serious as plastic waste factory operators who also process imported waste regularly operate at night, some reportedly burning waste at illegal dumpsites in the area.”

Mohideen said CAP is disappointed with the situation because it not only violates the Environmental Quality Act 1974 by causing environmental pollution but also threatens public health.

The pollution problem will worsen in the future if the responsible party continues to look lightly on these complaints, he added.