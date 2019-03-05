Residents upset over increase in Airbnb units

GEORGE TOWN: Residents at Gurney Park here have expressed concerns over the growth of Airbnb operations in their housing area.

They are upset over the invasion of their privacy with the presence of tenants who keep changing frequently as many of them are short-term visitors and tourists, said their spokesman, Yan Lee, who is also Penang Chant Residents’ Association (Chant) Adviser.

“Residents are worried about their safety because they do not know the occupants as they only stay for brief periods.There are also complaints of trespassing, thefts and noise.

“This has been going on for the past few years since this application for rent of lodgings and premises through mobile apps and websites became popular. It’s time for the authorities to take action and come up with strict enforcement,“ he added.

He said the authorities, especially the state government, with the cooperation of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, should take action to regulate the housing rental operations more seriously.

Legally, residential units cannot be leased because they are not for commercial purposes, added Lee.

He also expressed concern on the safety of the short-term guests, unlike at hotels, on the need for the buildings or premises to be equipped with safety features, such as water sprinklers, fire extinguishers and fire escape route.

The relevant authorities should work with the Fire and Rescue Department in regulating Airbnb’s operations and other websites offering similar service for the safety of all, he added. — Bernama