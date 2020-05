ALOR STAR: Efforts to resolve the water supply problem in Kedah is among the priorities of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to ensure the well-being of the people.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the Federal government in cooperation with the State government would upgrade the existing water infrastructure in Langkawi which now faces water supply disruption as the pipeline from the mainland to the island was leaking for three kilometres.

He said RM600 million was allocated to repair the pipeline as well as to enlarge the island’s water reservoir and the project was expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.

“With the cooperation of the State government, according to what we have planned this, (within the period) until 2040, Langkawi will not have any water problems,” he told a press conference after chairing a meeting on the state’s environment and water supply at Wisma Darul Aman here, today.

Also present was Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor. The meeting was in conjunction with Tuan Ibrahim’s one-day working visit to the state.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim said the existing good cooperation between the Federal government and the State government would be further enhanced, especially in matters related to the restructuring of the water supply services industry and the development of new water infrastructure as well as reduction of non-revenue water.

“Efforts to upgrade the existing water infrastructure as well as preparations to face the dry season and haze were also discussed in the meeting today,” he said.

In the meantime, Tuan Ibrahim said the upgrading of four water treatment plants (LRA), namely Bukit Selambau, Sungai Limau, Jenun Baru and Lubuk Buntar Lama in Kedah for which tenders have been awarded were expected to be completed in 2022.

“However, the Bukit Selambau LRA may be ready soon as work to upgrade the water treatment plant had begun earlier, while another (upgrading work) for Pelubang LRA has still not been given a tender,” he said. — Bernama