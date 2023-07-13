Resource-strapped NGO needs aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Chow Kit (YCK) is appealing to the public for financial aid as the number of at-risk children it supports has grown exponentially since it was established in 2010.

Founded by Dr Hartini Zainuddin to provide children in the Jalan Chow Kit area with a safe place to socialise, its activities have expanded to include counselling, education, financial support, assistance with documentation and foster care.

Its CEO Ananti Rajasingam said YCK currently looks after about 120 children at its old building at Jalan Chow Kit, in addition to another 50 who were referred to it through third parties.

“We need a bigger space as we have a list of children who are in desperate need of our services. But we are unable to register and support them as we are limited by space.”

YCK operates three facilities – Pusat Aktiviti Kanak-Kanak, Kuala Lumpur Krash Pad and YCK Safehouse. The last is at an undisclosed location specifically for higher-risk children and infants.

The foundation has also rented space in a building located on Jalan Belia in the Chow Kit area, which can support up to 200 children. It has raised about RM500,000 for renovation works but needs another RM400,000 as costs have risen since the initial estimate was provided.

In addition, YCK also needs to raise RM200,000 each month to cover its monthly operational expenses.

This year, it received support from donors such as Yayasan Sime Darby, HSBC, Yayasan Hasanah, Selangor Properties, Firetree and Dreams Asia as well as international donors.

“No matter how much funds we collect, it is never enough due to the growing number of services we provide and the long list of children waiting for our help.”

Ananti said YCK’s main aim is to get children off the streets and provide them with a safe space to play, get motivated and be encouraged as the Chow Kit area is known for its high crime rate.

“Our mission is to provide safe spaces for at-risk children and expose them to positive and holistic opportunities so that they can thrive and reach their full potential.”

Ananti added that dealing with each child on a case-by-case basis is one of its strengths as an NGO.

“(Every child) has individual files to track their needs, programmes and to support them to achieve their ambitions.”

She said many of the children YCK cares for are victims of abuse or human trafficking.

It also provides aid to financially burdened children, especially those with medical requirements, apart from offering daycare services, a healthy meal programme and education, among others.

YCK also offers enrichment programmes that involve sports, recreation and spiritual, psychosocial and artistic development.

Ananti said its biggest challenge is the shortage of volunteers.

“While we have many kind individuals who approach and support us, we need long-term volunteers.

“We need more individuals to help conduct activities and assist with administrative work, marketing, social media support and similar tasks.”

Apart from cash, YCK also needs donations of sanitary pads, cough syrup, food and other items that are listed on its website at https://yck.org.my/.

Those who wish to assist financially may make deposits directly to its CIMB account No. 800113146.

To claim tax exemption, donors may email their transaction receipts to admin@yck.org.my.