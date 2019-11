SERDANG: Two restaurants in the Klang Valley have been found to serve pork-based products originating from a country affected by the African swine fever (AFS).

Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin said a raid by the Veterinary Services Department (JPV) on the two restaurants yesterday found that they were serving ‘suckling pigs’ imported from Vietnam.

Malaysia has banned the import of pork and pork-based products from 10 countries including Vietnam because of the ASF outbreak. The ban also covers China, Poland, Thailand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Laos, Timor Leste and Belgium.

The move was part of the government’s effort to prevent the spread of the AFS virus that could adversely affect livestock and the RM5 billion pig farming industry here, Sim told reporters after opening a national technology transfer conference organised by the Malaysian Institute of Agricultural Research and Development (Mardi).

“We do not want the fate of thousands of workers in 600 pig farms to be affected by the irresponsible actions of those who bring in pork-based products from ASF-hit countries,“ he said, adding that Malaysia is still free from the disease. — Bernama