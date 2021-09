PUTRAJAYA: The government has set the retail ceiling price for the Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit at RM19.90 per set, effective Sept 5.

The setting of the ceiling price for the self-test kits was announced by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a joint statement today.

The wholesale ceiling price for the test kits has also been set at RM16 per set.

“The retail and wholesale ceiling prices for the Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit were set according to the appropriateness and suitability for more effective enforcement to ensure reasonable prices and availability of supply in the market for the benefit of consumers and traders,” the statement said.

It said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs also made the decision based on the findings of its price monitoring activities on all business premises and pharmacies in the country.

The ceiling prices were also set based on the feedback from relevant agencies such as the Medical Device Authority (MDA), Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM); and also upon discussions with manufacturers, importers, retailers and pharmaceutical associations. The statement said the KPDNHEP had also conducted engagement sessions with all local industry players and importers prior to setting the ceiling prices.

It said the KPDNHEP had worked closely with the MOH in setting the ceiling prices following the anticipated rise in the demand for the test kits as more and more people wanted to do self-test to ensure that they are free from Covid-19.

“Nevertheless, the KPDNHEP also anticipates the impact of competition to stabilise the price, just like what happened to the price of face masks,” it said.

The statement said the KPDNHEP will also carry out enforcement and price monitoring activities for the test kits under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 as well as the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit is the device approved by the MDA for the public to self-screen for Covid-19 using saliva or nasal swab samples. -Bernama