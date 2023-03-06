Retailers reminded not to hoard sugar, impose condition on buyers

KUANTAN: Retailers are reminded not to hoard sugar supply or impose conditions on buyers as stern action can be taken against them, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh.

Fuziah said the ministry had received complaints about this activity in Kedah and Perak.

“We will investigate every complaint we receive because this is wrong, and I want to remind all retailers not to do it. If found guilty, we can take stern action against them because sugar is a controlled item,” she said in response to sugar issues.

She was met after the handover ceremony of Rahmah aid donated by the Companies Commission of Malaysia through its wakalah zakat programme to 300 recipients here today.

Media previously reported that a shop in Alor Setar, Kedah was subject to action for selling sugar on a conditional basis where for every purchase of two kilogrammes (kg) of coarse sugar priced at RM2.85 per packet, the customer must purchase one kg of premium white sugar priced at RM4.60 a packet.

The media also reported that the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry had seized 156 kg of coarse white sugar that was believed to be hidden by a trader in Taman Kaya, Taiping, Perak.

Both activities can be subject to action under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said as of yesterday, the ministry had inspected 848 premises in Kelantan, Pahang (597), Terengganu (442) and Kedah (405) through Ops Manis, which was implemented to tackle the sugar shortage issue.-Bernama