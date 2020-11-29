Retired researcher killed in burglary in Bangsar

KUALA LUMPUR: A former researcher of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) was slashed to death by two burglars who broke into his house in Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar here, early today.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said Dr Wan Hassan Wan Embong, 71, was believed to have been slashed with a parang when he tried to put up a fight against the burglars, who broke in through the kitchen window of the double-storey bungalow.

Wan Hassan, who suffered injuries to the face and neck, was believed to have died at the scene, he told Bernama when contacted.

His wife, a 70-year-old government pensioner, had slash wounds on the right hand, he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said there was a blackout and the couple were alone at home when the incident happened at 3.30 am. -Bernama

More to come