Retiree loses RM23,000 to Macau scam

KOTA BHARU: A 63-year-old government pensioner has been cheated of RM23,000 by a ‘Macau Scam’ syndicate.

Kelantan Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Ahmad Azizul Mohamed said the victim received a call on Monday saying his wife had failed to settle a RM600 electricity bill with TNB.

When he told the caller that his wife had died, the syndicate member then claimed that he had been implicated in a money-laundering scheme.

“Another syndicate member impersonating a policeman then ordered the victim to transfer money into another account temporarily, as his account would be frozen for investigation and that he would be detained if he refused to cooperate,” he said when met at his office, here today.

Being afraid, the victim proceeded to transfer the money and waited for ‘further instructions from the authorities’ after being promised the money would be returned within 24 hours.

He said the victim only realised he had been cheated when he failed to reach the number he was contacted from earlier. - Bernama