Review of poverty line already started: Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said the government started reviewing the poverty line from March to give a truer picture of the poverty situation in the country.

He told the Dewan Rakyat sitting today that it is being done with the cooperation of the Statistics Department, the Health Ministry and the relevant departments and agencies.

Dr Mahathir explained that the poverty rate in Malaysia in the past was based on data obtained from the Household Income Survey (HIS) which followed international standards maintained by the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD). - Bernama

More to Follow