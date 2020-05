PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Rina Harun (pix) yesterday denied claims she will be leaving Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), reiterating that she is the party’s women’s chief.

Rina, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister said allegations that she, together with several other party leaders, will be resigning from their posts and quit the party were untrue and hoped that these claims, which have gone viral, will stop.

“Srikandi will continue to hold firm to the party constitution and fully supports the prime minister and party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

“I think Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin has made it very clear as to what is happening now in the party,” she said when met by reporters here yesterday.

Rina hoped problems currently faced in the party would be immediately resolved as the government has to focus on more important matters such as the Covid-19 pandemic as well as efforts to address health, security, economy and social issues. — Bernama