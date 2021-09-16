River of Life, Blue Pool revived as city attractions - Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: The River of Life (RoL) and Blue Pool projects will be revived and promoted as new tourist attractions in the capital.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pix) said this is following the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and also Selangor moving into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) on Sept 10.

He said it would also be a focal destination for city folks to engage in various leisure activities, and as such, the task of preserving facilities provided as well as the cleanliness of rivers around the RoL/Blue Pool projects must be a shared responsibility.

“This is so that the cleanliness of rivers and the beauty in the RoL areas can be maintained to produce a Malaysian family with first class mentality and therefore, achieve the ‘My City My Home’ goal,“ he told reporters after visiting the project location yesterday.

Shahidan also said the beautification component, which covers the construction of a pedestrian bridge to connect Masjid Jamek and the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, Dataran Merdeka and the Blue Pool as well as the redevelopment of the Titiwangsa Lake Guardian, was fully completed at the end of last year. -Bernama