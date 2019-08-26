RM1.35m for road construction in three villages in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD: The Rural Development Ministry today approved an allocation of RM1.35 million for the construction of roads in three villages and a village community centre (PKD) in another village here.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the road construction involved Kampung Lingkodon (RM500,000); Kampung Kaung Malaan (RM200,000) and Kampung Pinolobu (RM200,000); while RM450,000 was allocated for building of a PKD in Kampung Malangkap Baru.

She said the projects were approved to provide better infrastructure to boost the tourism industry in the affected villages.

“The federal and state governments will work together to provide roads to boost the tourism sector in the district, thus helping to improve the socioeconomic status of the people,” she told reporters after presenting the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) grants and keys to houses under the Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT) in Kampung Piasau here today.

Also present was Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is Kadamaian Assemblyman.

Rina said rural areas of Sabah, with its interesting places, as well as its scenic and natural beauty had potential to be turned into tourist destinations.

Citing Kadamaian, she said the eco-tourism centre in Polumpung, Kampung Malangkap Baru, which is a community-driven effort, attracted more than 200,000 tourists a year.

Rina said the ministry hoped to see more rural tourism development programs carried out by the local community with the cooperation of MPKK, with the government to provide the infrastructure, such as road, and also guidance and business training and promote their products.

Earlier, Rina accompanied by Ewon went to visit Kampung Lingkodon in Usukan, and then to the Tagal Tourism Ecotourism Centre, Kampung Malangkap Baru Tiong and also the Polumpung Tourism Ecotourism Centre in Kampung Malangkap Baru.

She also attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Rural Water Supply Project, construction of tube wells, costing RM9 million, at the Bayayat water treatment plant. — Bernama