RM10,000 compound to ensure strong compliance of SOPs

PUTRAJAYA: The enforcement of the maximum RM10,000 compound, one of the five amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) is to ensure strong compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Section 25 has been amended to increase the original compound rate from a maximum of RM1,000 to a maximum of RM10,000 for individuals and RM50,000 for corporations.

“The compound rate was raised to prevent individuals and corporate bodies from committing an offence and to always abide by the SOPs and directives issued by the government,” he told a press conference jointly held with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan at the Health Ministry, here, today.

When asked on the enforcement implementation, Dr Adham said the guidelines on the issuance of compound notices would be provided adding that in some instances it would be up to the discretion of the officers on duty.

“The guidelines are there but not everyone will get a RM10,000 compound because it depends on the nature of the offence,“ he said.

On Feb 25, it was reported that individuals who violated the rules or SOPs set for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic will face a maximum fine of RM10,000, starting on March 11.

The matter is stated in the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 through a federal government gazette uploaded on the official portal of the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

It also states that companies or corporations that violate the SOPs can be fined up to RM50,000. — Bernama