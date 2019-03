PETALING JAYA: An Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider was fined RM100,000 after it was found guilty of tampering a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) electricity meter which prevented it from recording actual electricity usage.

Nationgate Technology (M) Sdn Bhd was fined for two charges under Subsection 37(3)(e) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 [Act 447], with the amount of each charge being RM50,000.

During the proceeding, six witnesses were called to testify by the prosecution led by Energy Comission prosecutor Nazzehan Farhy Nasseri, whereas three witnesses were called by the defence led by lawyer Ramkarpal Singh

The sentence was handed to the company on Jan 18 by Butterworth sessions court Judge Noor Aini Yusof.

The Energy Commission in a statement warned the public not to steal electricity as it can lead to higher the cost of electricity supply to consumers and also bring about unnecessary risks.

It also urged the public to inform it of any suspected electricity theft via toll-free hotline 03-8870 8500, or via website www.st.gov.my