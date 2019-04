KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today was told that RM14.5 million was transferred into an account of AmPrivate Banking – Y1MY owned by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak between July 2014 and Feb 11, 2015.

Jalan Raja Chulan Ambank Branch manager, R. Uma Devi, 40, when reading out her witness statement said the money was transferred into AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY account number 211-202-2011898 belonging to Najib.

“I confirm RM10 million was transferred into the account on July 8, 2014, RM1 million was deposited on July 23, 2014 and RM3.5 million was transferred on Feb 11, 2015,” she said when asked to confirm the Ambank Account Statement referred to by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim.

Yesterday, Uma Devi revealed RM64 million was transferred into Najib’s AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY with account number 211-202-201188-0 between July 8, 2014 and Feb 10, 2015.

Uma Devi, who has been working in Ambank since March 5, 2012, also confirmed the account opening form for an account in the name of Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Bin Hj Abd Razak on July 31, 2013 and the name of the account holder was placed as AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY as the main name followed by the name Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Bin Hj Abd Razak.

The 21st prosecution witness who continued her statement today also found an instruction letter by Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil dated June 23 2014 entitled “Transfer Instruction” and confirmed that the instruction letter to Ambank was to transfer RM3 million from the Ambank account number 211-202-201188-0 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY account) owned by Najib.

“The letter of instruction ordered Ambank to transfer RM1 million from the RM3 million into account 211-202-2011898 and the remaining RM2 million transferred into account 211-202-201190-6 ( AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY account),” she said on the ninth day of hearing on the case of former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak relating to SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

Uma Devi said there was letter of instruction from Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil (former SRC International Sdn Bhd chief executive officer) dated 8 July 8 2014 to transfer RM20 million from Ambank account 211-202-201188-0 ( AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY account) belonging to Najib.

“The letter of instruction also ordered Ambank to transfer RM10 million from RM20 million into Ambank account 211-202-2011898 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY),“ she said.

The witness said there were transfers of money from Ambank account 211-202-2011898 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY) owned by Najib between August 2014 and Feb 11 2015.

“I confirm RM10 million was transferred out on Aug 21 2014 , RM1 million transferred out in Aug 28 2014 and RM3,496,500.00 transferred out on Feb 11 2015,“ she said.

Uma Devi also testified a letter of instruction by Nik Faisal dated Aug 21 2014 was to transfer RM10 million from Ambank account 211-202-2011898 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY) owned by Najib.

“The letter of instruction ordered Ambank to deposit RM10 million into account number 211-202-2011906 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY) ,” she said.

The witness also established a letter of instruction by the same individual dated Aug 28 2014 ordered Ambank to transfer RM1 million from AmBank account number 211-202-2011898 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY) owned by Najib.

“The letter of instruction also ordered Ambank to transfer RM1 million into the Ambank account 211-202-2011906 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY),“ she said.

She also confirmed that Ambank also received a letter of instruction from Nik Faisal dated Feb 10 2015 to transfer RM3.5 million from Ambank account 211-202-2011906 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY) into account number 211-202-2011898 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY).

“I also confirm that the balance in Ambank account number 211-202-2011898 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY) before being deposited RM3.5 million on Feb 11 2015 was RM120,083.08. Following the RM3.5 million deposit on Feb 11 2015, the balance in the account became RM3,620,083.08,” she said

The witness also testified that a cheque with number 000303 for RM3.5 million dated January 21 2015 was issued from Ambank account 211-202-2011898 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY) owned by Najib and it deposited into CIMB Bank account number 8000642271 own by Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak.

“I also maintained that the Ambank cheque with number 000303 was debited from account number 211-202-2011898 on January 22 2015. Nonetheless, the amount was mistakenly credited into the CIMB account where RM3,500 was transferred from Ambank account number 211-202-2011898 (AmPrivate Banking-Y1MY) into the CIMB account,” she said.

Uma Devi said she was informed that the Ambank Cheque Processing Centre had corrected the error when processing the Ambank cheque with number 000303.

“Nonetheless, I am not sure what was the correction carried out by the Ambank Cheque Processing Centre,” she said.

The witness also confirmed a letter from Najib to Ambank Berhad dated March 3 2015 to close the three accounts with numbers 2112022011880, 2112022011898 and 2112022011906.

“The three accounts were closed on March 9 2015 and the balance of the three accounts was transferred to Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd.

“The balance of account number 2112022011898 when closed was RM721.57, while the balance at account 2112022011880 upon closing was RM690.11 and the balance for account number 2112022011906 when closed was RM101,952.14,” she said,

Uma Devi also confirmed that the balance of the three accounts amounting to RM103, 361.17 was transferred to Ihsan Perdana via an Ambank cheque with the number 004836 dated March 9 2015.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering over SRC funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continued this evening. — Bernama