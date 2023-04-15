RM15 million can be saved with ambulance helicopter service

SHAH ALAM: The operation of the first Emergency Medical Air Rescue Service (EMARS) ambulance helicopter by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), starting May 1, is expected to save the government RM15 million a year.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said the government previously spent about RM20 million a year by using the services of private specialists in remote areas for rescue and medical work.

“This collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) in realising this EMARS service will have a high impact on the quality of existing services, and even save national expenses by allocating only RM5 million per year,” he said.

He told reporters after launching EMARS and the 2023 Festive Season Safety Campaign, at AEON Shah Alam.

Also present were Health Minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa and JBPM director-general, Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin.

Nga said that the air ambulance service aims to meet the needs of emergency services, especially in rural areas and Orang Asli villages which are difficult to access by land, transport accident victims on the highway and transplant organs.

The air ambulance service is using an Agusta AW109E helicopter, which has been modified and is now equipped with emergency medical equipment, he said.

The helicopter, which will be stationed at the Subang Central Region Air Base, can accommodate seven passengers including the pilot, medical officer and two victims at any one time.

“The service will only be available in the Peninsula thus far, as only one helicopter is involved.

“Additional EMARS in the future will depend on the finances and allocation provided by the government,” he said. - Bernama