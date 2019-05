KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today was told that there were two transactions, involving money transfers totalling RM170 million from the accounts of two construction companies into SRC International Sdn Bhd’s account.

Maybank Kuala Lumpur assistant manager Halijah Abdul Wahab, 46, confirmed the transfers of the money based on two Maybank account statements under Permai Binaraya Sdn Bhd and Putra Perdana Construction Sdn Bhd, on Dec 12, 2014 and Jan 7, 2015, respectively.

He said this during examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Sulaiman Kho Kheng Fuei at the 15th day trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak who is facing seven charges involving SRC International funds totalling RM42 million.

Permai Binaraya Sdn Bhd is a subsidiary of Putra Perdana Development Sdn Bhd (PPD) while Putra Perdana Construction is a subsidiary of Putrajaya Perdana Berhad.

The transfer of RM30 million from Permai Binaraya’s Maybank (account number 014011546000) was carried out on Jan 7, 2015, while RM140million was transferred from Putra Perdana Construction’s account on Dec 12, 2014.

“I am referring to transfer instructions from Putra Perdana Construction (account number 014011327183) and Permai Binaraya (account number 514012042754) to SRC International Sdn Bhd (account number 2112022010650) on Dec 12, 2014 and Jan 7, 2015.

“I am also referring to the vouchers of the Real Time Electronics Transfer of Funds and Securities (RENTAS) for both transactions and confirm that they have been completed,“ said the 31st prosecution witness.

She said the transfers were carried out after the bank received instruction for money transfer that went through several processes including signature verification and customer’s financial position.

Asked by Sulaiman if there were protests from Maybank’s customers (Permai Binaraya and Putra Perdana Construction) pertaining to the transactions, the witness replied: “No”.

The trial before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues tomorrow. — Bernama