RM260,000 worth of compounds issued to owner, customers of entertainment centre

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM235,000 in compounds were issued to 43 customers of an entertainment centre here, in a raid last night.

Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief Datuk Azman Ayob said all the individuals, comprising 27 men and 16 women were found violating Regulation 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 by engaging in activities at an entertainment outlet during Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan.

“Urine tests conducted on them came back negative for drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Azman said in the raid, the police also issued RM25,000 worth of compounds to the owner of the premises and seized 431 bottles of various types of liquor worth RM220,500.

He said they would continue to conduct operations and inspections from time to time to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures set by the government and curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

-Bernama