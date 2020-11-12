RM2.98 million to create smart classrooms for 101 schools in Felda settlements

KUANTAN: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has allocated RM2.98 million to create a smart class system known as the ‘Smart Classroom’ at 101 national secondary schools (SMKs) in Felda settlements nationwide, says its chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said the move which aimed to improve the standard of digital-based education and learning in rural areas would be done in stages with the pilot project to begin at SMK Lurah Bilut in Bentong, about 162km from here.

“This Smart Classroom provides various opportunities for the use of information and communication technology (ICT) in the teaching and learning process which will benefit 40,304 Form One to Five students throughout Malaysia.

“The 21st-century learning methods are very suitable for the younger generation in helping the teaching and learning process to be more interactive and to increase students’ interest,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

The Smart Classroom system was officiated in a closed ceremony by Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin at Menara Felda in Kuala Lumpur today, which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Idris said the Smart Classroom would help students master digital technology ahead of the Fourth Industrial Revolution as well as open their minds to the technology-based learning process.

Meanwhile, Mohd Radzi said the strong synergy between Felda and the Ministry of Education in creating the Smart Classroom could create a conducive space for students in the schools involved, while ensuring educational excellence for the next generation.

Meanwhile, the principal of SMK Lurah Bilut, Noraini Mohamad thanked the Felda management for choosing the school to implement the pilot project which would provide teachers the opportunity to capitalise on the latest teaching techniques to maintain students’ interest in the classroom.-Bernama