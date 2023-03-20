RM3.46b allocated for implementation of MLFF toll collection system

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) has allocated a total of RM3.46 billion for the implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system by 2025 to overcome to reduce congestion on highways, especially at toll plazas.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the government was committed to upgrading the quality of highway management, especially in terms of toll collection so that road users need not face congestion at toll plazas when making payments.

“The government is striving to ensure the MLFF system can be implemented, starting with a study of its use in 2024 before its full implementation in 2025 to avoid the use of toll bars (boom gates),” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Abdul Rahman said the implementation of the MLFF will have a positive impact on the worsening congestion problem, especially at toll plazas, when motorists would not need to stop or slow down their vehicles to carry out toll fare transactions.

He said the MLFF would also provide convenience and improve user experience through fast and efficient toll fare transactions, with an expected four million to five million vehicles a day passing through toll plazas on the tolled highway network in the country.

He said that the KKR also agreed to upgrade the Kuala Lumpur-Karak highway from the Karak toll plaza to the Bentong toll plaza.

Abdul Rahman added that the project, which is set to begin in July, would be implemented by a concession company and likely to take four years to be completed at a cost of RM2.1 billion.

The Dewan Rakyat later passed an allocation of RM865.27 million for KKR under Budget 2023 at the committee level through a majority voice vote after being debated by 26 government and opposition Members of Parliament. - Bernama