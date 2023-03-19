RM3m to develop 10 RDC nationwide: MOSTI

KUALA KANGSAR: A total of RM3 million has been allocated for the construction of 10 Ruang Daya Cipta (RDC) or creativity and innovation centres nationwide to strengthen Science, Technology, Innovation and Economy (STIE) activities, especially among rural communities.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said the RDC, which was developed by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) via the Malaysia Innovation Foundation (YIM), serves to provide space and training facilities to rural communities geared towards innovation and creativity.

“The facilities provided at the RDC combine elements of automation and workshops such as machine and handicraft workshops as well as mini studio equipment.

“It aims to meet the needs of the B40 group and those who are marginalised and have less access to technology to face the digitalisation era,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after attending the launch of RDC Manong and the handover of the Inclusive SME Ecosystem (I-SEE) innovation product at the Manong Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) Agrofood Centre, today.

He added that interested individuals can use various facilities at any RDC free of charge, apart from that it is seen as potentially benefiting more than 150,000 users.

“Individuals or communities living close to the RDC can gather in an informal learning environment and develop various innovative products,” he said.

Meanwhile, YIM chief executive officer Dr Sharmila Mohamed Salleh said the 10 RDCs that have been developed involve locations in Sabak Bernam (Selangor), Sandakan (Sabah), Langkawi (Kedah), Tumpat (Kelantan), Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu), Bera ( Pahang), Layang-Layang and Kota Tinggi (Johor), Miri (Sarawak) and Manong (Perak).

She said the foundation is also planning to develop two more RDCs in Melaka and Kuala Lumpur in the near future.

“The development of this RDC is carried out in collaboration with the government, industry players, academics, as well as various other interested parties.

“We are of the view that the development of this RDC is very important and provides added value in increasing the level of innovation of the people, especially those living in rural areas, to deal with various issues and challenges in their respective communities,” she said. - Bernama