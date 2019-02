BATU PAHAT: An attempt to smuggle out drugs believed to be syabu worth RM4.2 million was foiled by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at the mouth of Sungai Parit Jawa, near here, last night.

Director of Johor Maritime, First Admiral (Maritime) Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said in the raid at 7.40pm, the MMEA team detained a man believed to be attempting to take the drugs to be sold at the border areas.

He said the raid also found syabu estimated to weigh 30 kg.

“Our checks found the drugs were packed together with packets of Chinese tea and put in two blue barrels.

He added that the MMEA also seized a fiber boat with an engine capacity of 115 horsepower, estimated to be worth RM40,000, a Nissan Sentra car estimated to be worth RM50,000 and three cellphones worth RM4,000.

“The value of the confiscated items is estimated to be about RM4.3 million and the case has been handed over to the Batu Pahat Maritime Zone Investigation Unit,” he told reporters at the Batu Pahat Maritime Zone Base, here today.

The case is being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“We are serious in our efforts to combat activities which contravene the law, especially in national waters.

“We hope to get the cooperation of the public to immediately report any activity which goes against the laws applied in the Malaysian Maritime Zone,” Amiruddin said. — Bernama