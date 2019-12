PUTRAJAYA: The RM40 million allocation for the benefit of Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) for 2019 will be handed over to the Tunku Abdul Rahman Almuni Association (TAA) trust fund once it is set up, says Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

He said the establishment of the trust fund is expected to be approved by the end of this month.

The government had previously promised allocation of at least RM30 million annually for the proposed trust fund starting 2019, for the benefit of TAR UC and its students, he said.

“For this year, RM40 million will be allocated,” he said in a statement today.

“Apart from TAA, which is made up of former TAR UC students who are outstanding professionals and successful businessmen, the proposed trustees will have a representative from TAR UC students and the Ministry of Finance as well,” he said.

“TAA should be given the full opportunity to perform its duty and demonstrate how they can utilise the funds for the benefit of TAR UC and the well-being of the students,” Lim said. — Bernama