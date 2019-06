KUCHING: An initial state allocation of RM50 million has been approved to grid–connect 113 schools with power supply under the Sarawak government’s Rural Transformation Project by 2020.

State Minister for Utilities Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said his ministry would proceed with connecting the 92 rural schools following approval for entry from the federal Ministry of Education.

“We hope the Ministry of Education can expedite this matter so that the implementation can immediately proceed and the students and teachers in these rural areas can enjoy reliable, affordable power,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the connections to 21 government–aided schools were planned for this year with survey works now being undertaken by Sarawak Energy Berhad.

These schools are SK St Philip Bugu (M) in Serian; SJK (C) Chung Hua Bangkong, SK St Dunstan (M), SK St Leo Gayau (M), SK St Martin (M) in Sri Aman; SK St Barnabas, SK St. John Nanga in Betong; SK St Michael Plassu in Roban; SK St Mark (M), SK St Matthew Sekuau (M) in Selangau; SJK Liang Hua, SJK Ming Wok in Kanowit; SJK San San, SK St Luke in Dalat; SK St Pius Long San in Baram, SK Ng Entuloh, SK Ng Mujong, SK Lubok Mawang, SK Ng Meluan, SK Ng Tiau, SK Sg Menuan in Kapit

“We also urge the federal government to provide funding to allow another approximately 200 remote rural schools planned in subsequent phases to be grid–connected for supply,” he added. — Bernama