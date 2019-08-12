RM60 instalment plan for Ibadah Korban draws youths

JASIN: The Kampung Serkam community’s initiative to introduce a monthly instalment payment plan in regard to the annual obligatory Ibadah Korban (sacrificial ritual) has encouraged youths to join in.

Programme coordinator, Abdul Hafiz Abu, 40 said the programme introduced three years ago not only received good response from youths in Kampung Serkam, but also from the surrounding villages.

“Usually, only those who are married will participate in the ibadah korban; rarely do we see the youths as the cost of a cow is around RM3,500,” he told reporters, here today.

He said the monthly payment of RM60 for 11 months was introduced so as not to burden the youths, and for this year’s Aidiladha celebration, eight cows were allocated for the group.

“We got the idea to introduce this instalment payment when we noticed that our youths were readily paying overseas agencies which were willing to accept a lower cost for the ritual,” he revealed.

Abi Suffian Zainudin, 26, said this year was his second time participating in the programme.

He said he was thankful to the organiser for introducing the instalment plan as it had enabled youths like him to afford to contribute for the ritual.

“It gives us an opportunity to perform the sacrificial ritual with everyone else, together. My friends and I feel at home here although we are from elsewhere. I work in a factory in Batu Berendam, Malacca but I am actually from Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan,“ he said.

The best part of the ritual, Abi Suffian said was the fellowship with the community and savouring the specially prepared dishes such as Asam Pedas Tulang and Kurma Daging after a tiring yet joyful day of cutting up the sacrificial meat. - Bernama