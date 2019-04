KUALA LUMPUR: The manager of Ambank’s Jalan Raja Chulan branch here, R. Uma Devi today revealed that a total of RM64 million was credited into a current account at the bank that belonged to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, in 2014 and 2015.

Uma Devi told the High Court here that of the amount, RM37 million came from Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd , the company carrying out corporate social responsibility programmes for SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Uma Devi, who read out her witness statement, said based on the transaction records of the AmPrivate Banking-1MY current account numbering 211-202-201188-0 that belonged to Najib, RM27 million was credited into it on July 8, 2014.

The 21st prosecution witness said the same amount was credited by Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd into the same account on Dec 26, 2014 and that the company also credited another RM10 million into it on Feb 10, 2015.

“As per the Evidence Act 1950, I hereby confirm that to my knowledge all printed documents of the bank statements of the said account were computer generated and that the computers were in good condition,“ she said when asked to confirm the documents in the trial of Najib who is facing seven charges involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totalling RM42 million.

Uma Devi said this when referring to Najib’s Ambank statements for the account from July 31, 2013 to March 9, 2015.

She said Najib named the main name in the account as AmPrivate Banking-1My while Najib’s name was placed later.

“Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil (former chief executive officer of SRC International Sdn Bhd) was appointed as authorised personnel to manage all Najib’s accounts. This enables Nik Faisal to manage Najib’s accounts at Ambank without having to refer to any account in particular, as well as was authorised to collect cheque books and account statements,“ she said.

She said the instruction letter for ‘authorised personnel’ was issued by Najib himself to the AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager at that time.

The letter allowed Nik Faisal to authorise cheques above RM250,000 to be cleared,“ she said.

The witness said on June 23, 2014, Nik Faisal issued a letter of instruction for RM3 million to be transferred from Najib’s account number 211-202-2011888-0.

“Of that amount, RM1 million was deposited into Najib’s personal account numbering 211-202-201189-8,“ she said.

She said the remaining RM2 million was credited to Najib’s personal account numbering 211-202-201190-6.

Uma Devi also said that a sum of RM20 million was also transferred out of the 211-202-201188-0 account and put into Najib’s current AmPrivate Banking-1My account 211-202-201190-6 on July 8, 2014.

She explained that RM3 million was transferred out of account 211-202-201190-6 and deposited into Najib’s current account 211-202-201189-8.

“Nik Faisal also issued a debit letter instructing Ambank Jalan Raja Chulan Branch to transfer RM3,282,734.16 from Najib’s account and to credit RM449,586.95 from the amount to a Visa Platinum credit card and the remaining RM2,833,147.21 to be credited to a Master Card Platinum credit card,“ she said.

Earlier, the witness said RM27 million was transferred to Syarikat Permai Binaraya Sdn Bhd on Dec 29, 2014 via a transfer order from Najib while RM10 million was transferred out on Feb 10, 2015 to Najib’s 211-202-201190-6 account.



The witness also confirmed that to the best of her knowledge and belief that all documents were in good condition under the supervision of Ambank during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim.

In the morning session, Uma Devi said RM4 billion was credited into SRC’s current account numbering 2112022009736 between August 2011 and March 2012.

She said RM2 billion was put into the account on Aug 29, 2011 in four transactions of RM500 million per transaction while RM2 billion more was credited on March 28, 2012.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

Earlier, as the trial was in progress while the witness was reading her witness statement in the afternoon session, counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing Najib, had requested that the proceedings be paused for a while.

“I don’t know about the witness, but I’m really tired and bored,“ he said, following which Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes and the trial re-commenced at 4.45pm.

The trial continues at 9am tomorrow. — Bernama