CYBERJAYA: The government has given out RM66 million to the public under the RM30 e-Tunai Rakyat initiative, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

He said the response to the cashless payment system has been encouraging since it was launched on Jan 15.

“We have received 2.9 million applications and of that 2.2 million have been approved with the government paying out RM66 million as of 9pm yesterday (Sunday),” im ssid in his speech at the launching of Cashless Ecosystem For Cyberjaya.

e said e-Tunai Rakyat ouldhelp the country’s economy grow as more and more people adopted it.

He said the public would be encouraged to spend the RM30. The amount of money in the e-wallet can also be topped up regularly.

Any Malaysian aged 18 and above who earns an annual income of RM100,000 and below can apply for the RM30 which is given out under the e-Tunai initiative via three e-wallet operators -- Grab, Boost and Touch ‘n Go e-wallet.

The Cashless Ecosystem For Cyberjaya is a collaboration between Cyberview Sdn Bhd and Payment Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet), which is an affiliate of Bank Negara Malaysia.

The initiative will be facilitated by DuitNow QR (quick response), which is Malaysia’s national QR code standard.