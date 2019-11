BESUT: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) today conducted a mercy flight to transfer three patients from Kampung Keruak Health Centre in Hulu Besut to the Besut Hospital after several roads were rendered impassable due to the floods.

According to a RMAF public relations department’s statement, the flight carried three patients, namely, expectant mother Rozana Che Pa, 30, Nuzula Zuwairi, 24, who needed treatment after recent surgery as well as an elderly citizen Mohd Noor Daud, 80.

“The Eurocoper aircraft, with Captain Mohd Rafiq Rahmad as co-pilot and assisted by Captain Mohammad Fais Abdul Halim, also brought along six crew members, rescue and medical personnel,” it said.

The statement also said that the mercy flight was carried out due to several roads have been rendered impassable to all vehicles.

Upon arrival at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Seberang Jerteh, the patients were then taken to the Besut Hospital, located about two kilometres from the school. — Bernama