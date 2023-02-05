RMAF, MetMalaysia conduct cloud seeding operations from today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is conducting cloud seeding operations in the Teluk Bahang Dam and Air Itam Dam water catchment areas in Penang starting from today.

The RMAF announced the operation in a statement today, stating that it would continue till Thursday, and will involve the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Penang state government.

The operation that began at 11 am involved the preparation of four 1,500-litre tanks of salt solution.

“After three hours of preparation, all four tanks were loaded onto the C130H aircraft by the No 20 Squadron crew,” the statement read.

The RMAF aircraft was flown by the aircraft commander, Lt Col Mohd Khairol Fadly Abu Bakar, with two pilots, five crew members, four MetMalaysia staff and a Water Supervisory Body employee. They departed from the Subang Air Base at 2.45 pm.

“May our combined efforts help cloud seeding efforts and restore affected water supply that is dwindling in the water catchment areas,” the statement read. - Bernama