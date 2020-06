KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia which have shown positive results have convinced the government to allow more economic sectors to resume operations.

This includes the good news for those who have long held a desire to pamper themselves at spas, wellness and reflexology centres, as now you are allowed to do so from July 1.

This follows the announcement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday that such centres would be allowed to resume operations by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) from this date onwards.

Among the SOPs stipulated are that only Malaysian citizens are allowed to work at the premises and they must undergo Covid-19 screening before being allowed to resume operations.

In addition, happy news for tahfiz schools and registered madrasah as they will be allowed to reopen on the same date as other schools, with that date to be announced by the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE).

The Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) entered its 17th day yesterday and for the first time the number of active cases of Covid-19 infection is fewer than 200 cases, at 191.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also shared the good news that the country’s Covid-19’s recovery rate at 96.4 per cent was among the highest among Asean member states.

In addition, the fatality rate of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is among the lowest in the world at 1.41%.

Apart from recording zero deaths for 12 consecutive days, yesterday also saw new daily cases in single figures for four consecutive days starting June 23 by recording six new cases, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 8,606.

In fact, local transmission among Malaysians has been recorded at less than five cases daily for six consecutive days.

A pat on the back for all Malaysians who have always cooperated with the government in the efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection up to this point.

However, keep in mind that the war against the Covid-19 virus is far from over and the people must continue to be vigilant and remain compliant with the SOPs so that our target for achieving zero Covid-19 cases by July can be realised.

We must win! — Bernama