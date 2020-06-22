RMCO: Stage set for Penang theatres, live events to reopen

GEORGE TOWN: The stage is ready for theatres and indoor live event operators in Penang as they wait for further instructions from the Federal and state government for reopening.

Penang executive councillor for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage (PETACH) Yeoh Soon Hin said this following the Federal government’s announcement this afternoon regarding the approval of cinemas and related industries to reopen starting July 1.

However, he also pointed out that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for theatres and indoor live events have yet to be announced.

“I have checked with the National Security Council (MKN) regarding this issue. Hence, I urge all industry players to stay calm and keep an eye for further announcements from the federal and state government,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said that the state government has prepared its SOPs for theatres and indoor live events pending the Federal government’s announcement.

“We will wait for the federal government to publish the related SOPs and modify our own version if necessary and accordingly by taking local aspects into account. We will make sure Penang’s SOPs will be in line with federal’s,” he added. - Bernama