KUALA LUMPUR: Several roads will be closed in stages in Johor, Malacca, Negri Sembilan, Selangor and Putrajaya to make way for the third stage of the prestigious cycling race, Petronas Le Tour De Langkawi (LTdL) 2019, tomorrow.

Petronas, as the main organiser of the race, said in a statement today that the affected route from Muar (Johor) to Putrajaya will be closed in stages to ensure smooth traffic and control of the race.

“The closure starting at 11.30am to 12.20pm will involve the route in Muar, from Sultan Ibrahim Stadium to Kesang Petronas and from Sekolah Menengah Sains Muar to Sekolah Kebangsaan Kesang, (11.41am to 12.31pm).

“In Malacca, the AMJ Highway (19) will be closed to traffic from 11.53am to 12. 34pm, Jalan Merlimau/Jasin (M25) (over PLUS Highway), (12.06pm to 1pm ), MRSM Tun Ghaffar Baba to Green Mosque (12.26pm to 1.09pm), Jalan Tangkak to Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM), (12.30pm to 1.27pm), Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Tamil) Durian Tunggal to Taman Nuri junction, (12.52pm to 1.36pm) and from Parit Melana to Pengkalan (1pm to 1.49pm),” it said.

Apart from that, the other routes closed in the state are from Datuk Sri Mohd Zin Vocational College to AMJ Highway (19) from 1.10pm to 1.57pm, the Simpang Ampat Rest and Service Area to Brisu (1.19pm to 2.09pm) and from Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Siput to Lubok China Petronas, (1.34pm to 2.23pm).

“In Negri Sembilan, two routes were involved in the closure from Kampung Sungai Timun to Linggi police station (1.47pm to 2.36pm) and from the border of Seremban JKR to Proton Showroom (2.09pm to 3.14pm),” it said.

The statement also said the route at the Negri Sembilan-Selangor border from D’Ambang Kota Petronas to Milestone Klang 94 would be closed from 2.39pm to 3.14pm.

In Selangor, only two routes are involved starting from Kampung Chinchang to Kota Seriemas (3.10pm to 3.51pm) and Kampung Lembah Paya to Route (B18) ) from 3.12pm to 4.20pm.

The route in Putrajaya will start to close to traffic from Putrajaya/Cyberjaya (Route 290 to Persiaran Perdana (3.41pm to 4.33pm), from Jambatan Seri Gemilang to Lebuh Wawasan (3.53pm to 4.39pm and from Jambatan Seri Wawasan to Perbadanan Putrajaya (4pm to 4.42pm).

Petronas also advised the people and cycling fans who are planning to watch the race to use alternative routes.

For further information, members of the public can serve LTdL 2019 website at www.ltdlangkawi.my or visit its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites @ltdlangkawi. — Bernama