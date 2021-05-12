Roadblocks stepped up to foil unauthorised ‘balik kampung’ travellers

KULAI: Inspections at police roadblocks (SJRs) in conjunction with Aidilfitri had to be tightened, in view of many tricks used by members of the public in their attempt to ‘balik kampung’ (return to hometown) for the holidays, said Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director, Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar.

He said that the police understood the sentiment of those who had to line up or be stuck for two to three hours at roadblocks, but said that the move was necessary to ensure that the government’s directives to break the Covid-19 infection chain were successful.

“We do not want anyone to slip past or lie to us at SJRs, because people are using various tactics now, showing us all sorts of letters.

“For instance, using a work pass to go home. That day at the SJR in Bentong (Pahang), a van carrying 15 people claimed to be heading to Terengganu for work, but when we checked further, it turned out they were using work passes to go back to their hometowns for the holidays. Things like this are occurring now. The public is trying their hardest, using various tactics,” he said during the ‘Op Kontraban’ press conference today.

Abd Rahim said this when asked about the possibility of confrontations between motorists and the police occurring due to severe traffic congestion at SJRs, some of which went viral on social media recently.

He also disclosed that the police had issued over 100,000 compounds since March 18 last year for various violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and related laws.

“The majority of compounds issued were related to not wearing face masks and not practising physical distancing. Currently, SOP compliance operations are more focused on night clubs which have reopened,” he said. — Bernama