Robber with ‘clever impersonations’ nabbed over RM94K losses

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a robber with clever impersonations, among others as a money collector, involving losses of RM94,175 in several locations around the capital and Selangor.

Sungai Buloh district police chief, Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar, said that the 32-year-old suspect was finally arrested at Jalan Ke 3/2 Kota Emerald, Rawang at 12.30 pm last Thursday.

“Police made the arrest following a report regarding a robbery, with the suspect posing as a telecommunications technical worker at a kiosk, causing a loss of RM6,766 on Jan 18.

“In the incident, the suspect threatened the victim to hand over money at the payment counter by pulling out a knife from his pocket,” she said at a press conference here yesterday.

She said that further investigation found the suspect had been involved in 40 criminal and commercial cases; three in Wangsa Maju, eight in Sungai Buloh, 13 in Kuala Selangor and several other locations.

“The modus operandi of the suspect was to target pharmacies, clinics and shops that use cash registers, where he pretends to be a company or bank representative to collect sales proceeds and pretends to be contacting the manager of the shop,” she said.

Shafa’aton said that the suspect started his crimewave in June last year and strikes between 5 pm to 7 pm.

She said the man had seven previous cases, one case under Section 380 of the Penal Code and six cases under Section 420 of the same law, including one case of being on the wanted list.

She added that the suspect is still under remand to assist in investigations involving several other cases. - Bernama