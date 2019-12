KUALA LUMPUR: The role of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in certifying halal food products to protect Muslim interests, is among focus of the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers posted on the Parliament website, the question will be raised during the Question and Answer session by Awang Hashim (PAS-Pendang) who wants the Prime Minister to state the plans to enhance the role of the department.

In addition, the government will be asked to clarify whether it is willing to help promote the Buy Muslim First (BMF) campaign which had been misinterpreted as a move to boycott products made by non-Muslims.

Also expected to steal attention is an explanation on steps taken by the government to stop and curb transshipment activities of goods such as rice and sugar.

The question will be raised by Chan Fong Hin (PH-Kota Kinabalu) who wants the Minister of Transport to state details on the 54 items to be exempted from the Approved Permit requirements.

In addition, a question on the rationale of prohibiting the use of the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) logo and the 2019 National Sports Month Logo before permission is sought via KBS Corporate Communication Unit, to be raised by Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) is also expected to attract attention.

The current meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to take place until Dec 5. — Bernama