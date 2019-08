GEORGE TOWN: The rollout of the Penang Smart Parking (PSP) sensor system has hit a snag after it was found that the app is not available in the Google Play Store for Android phone users.

Penang Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix), said that the state administration has issued two show-cause letters through the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and the Seberang Prai Municipality (MPSP) to the contractor over the project valued at RM115 million.

The smart app parking system allows motorists to download the app which will locate empty parking spots. Users then settle the charges via the e-wallet applications.

“This delay is unacceptable and disappointing as the contract was finalised a few months ago and the implementation of the system was not according to the agreed timeline in the contract,” said Jagdeep. Also present were MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang and MPSP President Datuk Rozali Mohamud.

Yew said that the delay in uploading the app into the Google Play Store for downloads had caused both councils to lose confidence in the contractor.

However, the app is available for download for users of Apple’s iOS.

Jagdeep also said that the contractor who was supposed to have installed the sensors at 647 parking bays on the island and 350 on the mainland, only managed to install it in 30 parking bays at the former, and none at the latter.

Further hiccups were experienced by users of Apple’s iPhone who had the app installed, as there were inaccuracies in the number of vacant spots available.

To add insult to injury some motorists were issued summons despite having settled their payment via the app.

The contractor’s vice-president Abdul Halim Md Lassim apologised for the problems, saying that the company had encountered technical issues when it attempted the app into upload onto the Andriod platform.

He promised to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Since Sunday, 11,000 registrations were recorded on the app through iOS, with a total of 212 transactions taking place in the island, and 56 on the mainland.

Users can seek assistance, at 03-80268128 or email support_psp@htpsmartsolution.com.my.

The company outbid 61 other operators for this smart parking app system when tenders were announced in May.