RON97 up 4 sen

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will go up by four sen for the fuel price week July 13 -19, from RM2.53/litre to RM2.57/litre.

The retail prices of RON 95 petrol and diesel, which are subsidised, will remain the same, at RM2.08/litre and RM2.18/litre, respectively.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement here today said that without the subsidies, the retail prices of RON 95 and diesel would be RM2.27/litre and RM2.29/litre, respectively.

The statement said the cost incurred by the government to provide the subsidies for the fuel price week (July 13-19) amounted to RM114.06 million. — Bernama