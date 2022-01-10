Rosmah applies for stay of proceedings on money laundering case

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor (pix) today applied for a stay of proceedings on her money laundering and tax evasion trial which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Rosmah, 70, filed the notice of motion through Messrs.Geethan Ram in the High Court here naming the public prosecutor as the respondent. Lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent when contacted by reporters confirmed the matter.

According to the court’s e-filing system, the application is set for case management before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan on Wednesday.

In the notice of motion, Rosmah sought an order for a stay of proceedings pending an appeal in the Court of Appeal against Judge Mohamed Zaini’s decision dismissing Rosmah’s application for the judge to recuse himself from hearing the case.

The appeal is set for case management before the Deputy Registrar of the Court of Appeal on March 23

Meanwhile, through the affidavit filed with the notice of motion, Rosmah, among others, claimed that if the Court of Appeal ruled that Judge Mohamed Zaini was not a suitable judge to hear the case against her, then the trial of the case would be futile.

Rosmah claimed that if the trial of the case continued, it would violate her fundamental rights, where she would suffer irreparable harm if the trial was declared null and void later.

On Dec 14, Judge Mohamed Zaini rejected Rosmah’s application for the former to recuse himself from hearing the trial against her over money laundering and failure to declare income tax, and set the trial to begin on Jan 12.

On Nov 2, Rosmah had filed the application for Judge Mohamed Zaini to recuse himself from the case on the grounds that evidence and exhibits had been presented in court in the solar case trial before the same judge (Mohamed Zaini), and it could directly or indirectly influence the judge in the money laundering case.

Rosmah is facing 12 money laundering charges involving RM7,097,750 and five counts of failure to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

The offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Jalan Ampang here between Dec 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017, and at LHDN at Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 1, 2014 and May 1, 2018.

-Bernama