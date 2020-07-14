Rosmah asked for RM187.5m to help secure solar project for Jepak: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A business colleague of Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin told the High Court here today that Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor asked for RM187.5 million in contribution, or 15% of RM1.25 billion cost of the solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, to help secure the project to the company.

Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah, 40, who is Nanocarb Technology Sdn Bhd directior, said the matter was conveyed to him by Datuk Rizal Mansor, who was then Rosmah’s aide, when they met at a Bistro in Sunway Putra Mall between January and February 2016.

“Datuk Rizal met me and Saidi at the restaurant and during the meeting, Datuk Rizal said everything was okay, except on the amount of contribution for Rosmah which should be increased to 15% because she wanted 15% of the value of the project.

“Saidi said the amount was high and wanted it to be reduced slightly because he (Saidi) had to take care of many people. Datuk Rizal said he would look into it and get back to Saidi again. He (Datuk Rizal) also asked for his share of RM5 million a year for five years from Saidi, to which Saidi said okay,” he added.

Rayyan Radzwill, who is the 16th prosecution witness, said Rizal contacted him again after the meeting and told him that the 15% amount was final and told me to inform Saidi about it.

“I then contacted Saidi and told him about it,” he said when reading out his witness statement on the 16th day trial of Rosmah’s corruption case for allegedly soliciting RM187.5 million from Saidi and two charges of receiving bribes of RM6.5 million from the Jepak Holdings managing director.

The money was allegedly received through Rizal as gratification for helping Jepak Holdings to secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Integrated System, as well as the maintenance and operation of genset/diesel for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, worth RM1.25 billion, through direct negotiation with the Education Ministry (MOE).

The offences were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra, here; her residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 7 2017.

Earlier, Rayyan Radzwill said Saidi had informed him that he (Saidi) would contact Rizal to get Rosmah’s help to secure the solar project after the company (Jepak Holding) did not receive any response from MOE after presenting a paper on the project.

“A meeting was held in January or February 2016 between us (Rayyan Radzwill and Saidi) and Datuk Rizal at a Bistro and among the issues discussed was on (then Education Minister) Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid’s action in not responding to Saidi and Jepak, although the prime minister then, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, had issued an order for the implementation of the Jepak solar hybrid project.

“At the meeting, Saidi did ask on the percentage of contribution to be given to Rosmah if she agreed to help Jepak secure the project and Rizal said it should be between 10 and 15% of the project value,” he aqdded.

He said a few days after that, he and Saidi went to Rosmah’s house at Jalan Langgak Duta where they discussed the amount of money to be given by Jepak Holdings to her for helping the company to secure the project.

He said Saidi offered to give 10% to Rosmah, but the woman responded, saying “the current political situation needs a lot of money”. - Bernama