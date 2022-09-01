Rosmah found guilty of all charges (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today found Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor guilty on all three corruption charges involving a RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ruled that the prosecution succeeded in proving the case beyond reasonable doubt.

On Feb 18 last year, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was ordered to enter her defence on the three charges after the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against her. - Bernama