PETALING JAYA: The Orang Asli in Cameron Highlands refer to the roads there as “roti canai” roads as they rapidly deteriorate since there is only a thin film of cement on top to hide the shoddy work, Lim Kit Siang said today.

These are substandard roads because of poor workmanship and corruption, the DAP adviser said.

“The Cameron Highlands by-election should be between integrity as represented by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and kleptocracy as represented by Barisan Nasional (BN),” he said in a statement.

“It will be the first of its kind, heralding that the country is committed to integrity in its public institutions and systems.”

Let the Cameron Highlands signal the advent of a New Malaysia, where corruption and improprieties in any form are condemned and penalised, the MP for Iskandar Puteri said.

“Is the BN prepared to enter into a pledge of public integrity in the Cameron Highlands by-election, highlighting the national resolve and commitment to instil a culture of integrity in public life including an unremitting war not only against kleptocracy but also against the enablers of kleptocracy in Malaysia in the past few years?” he added.