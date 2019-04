JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, today suggested that the federal and Johor governments set aside any dispute or misunderstanding and meet and discuss matters with maturity for the good of all, especially the people.

In a post on his official Facebook account, the Ruler said Johor had just appointed the (new) menteri besar and the state executive councillors and he hoped that the focus would be on the development and progress of Johor.

“The new leadership should remain focused and multiply efforts to take care of the people’s welfare and interests,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim said he hoped that all quarters would extend their fullest cooperation to enable the Johor administration to function smoothly.

“For that reason, if there is any dispute or misunderstanding, particularly involving the relationship between the State of Johor and the Federal Government, I suggest that we set aside the differences. Instead, it is best that we meet and discuss matters with maturity for the good of all, especially the people.

“Let’s together pray for the prosperity and progress of the State of Johor,” he said. — Bernama