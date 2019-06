PETALING JAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has refuted a news report claiming that only four of 45 mobile Automated Enforcement System (Awas) cameras on highways are operational.

The RTD said several awareness Awas cameras were pending repair works after accidents and wiring issues.

“All 41 cameras are still in good condition and are operational,” the RTD said in a statement today.

It said Awas has so far issued 169,051 summonses up to May 2019 since the RTD took over Awas.

“Besides that, the RTD would also like to dispute allegations that there are no experts who can operate the Awas cameras as reported,” it added.

A local portal reported on Tuesday that 41 Awas cameras have been out of order for some time.

The report quoting ministry sources claimed that four working cameras are at Km17 Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai and three along the East Coast Highway.

The report also said a restructuring exercise, involving the reintroduction of a demerit point system to punish errant drivers, has not taken off because of the lack of expertise at RTD to operate the cameras.

Last year, the Transport Ministry cancelled a contract given to Beta Tegap Sdn Bhd and ATES Sdn Bhd by the previous government to operate and manage the cameras.

The RTD took over the operations and maintenance of the cameras and rebranded the AES as Awas.

The Pakatan Harapan government also cancelled all AES summonses under the old administration, totalling RM435 million.