RTD issues 145 summonses in special motorcycle operation in Cheras

KAJANG: Selangor Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 145 summonses in a special motorcycle operation in conjunction with Hari Raja Aidilfitri at the 9th Mile toll plaza in Cheras last night.

Its director, Nazli Md Taib said the summonses were issued to 90 motorcyclists for various offences.

“Among the offences are riding motorcycles without license, riding with expired road tax, and other technical offences.

“Apart from that, 10 motorcyles were seized for various offences such as not having road tax, insurance as well as modifying other machines,” he told the media.

The special operation was conducted by 68 police, Immigration and National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) personnel.

According to Nazli, AADK inspection found five motorcyclists were positive for using syabu and ganja while two Indonesians were nabbed by the Immigration Department under the Immigration Act.

“The operation last night was the fourth in the series of special motorcycle operation in conjunction with Aidilfitri but we will continue the operation from time to time to flush out traffic offenders,” he said.

Nazli said in the four series of motorcycle operation, which began on June 1, 4,219 motorcycles were inspected and 706 summonses were issued. — Bernama