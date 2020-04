PETALING JAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) will re-open its doors next week for services related to commercial vehicles only.

The RTD said yesterday that its counters at certain branches nationwide will commence operations on April 29 between 8am and 1pm on weekdays.

However, the department said that it will only serve transactions involving commercial vehicles involving public transportation, goods and tourism vehicles.

The services that will be available for commercial vehicles and drivers at the RTD counters are the renewal of road tax, driving licence and vocational licence.

The RTD said it will also undertake matters related to blacklisted commercial vehicles and the payment of summonses.

In the Klang Valley, the RTD office which will be open next week are the Wangsa Maju, Bandar Seri Permaisuri, Manjalara, Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya and Bangi branches.

The department said as for its other services, it will announce them in time based on developments of the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s decision on the ongoing movement control order (MCO).

It has been almost three weeks since RTD shut down its services following the enforcement of the MCO.